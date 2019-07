Police are appealing for information in relation to a spate of graffiti in and around Heathfield.

The graffiti tags have started to appear over the past few weeks, according to police in Wealden.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting crime reference 47190110062.

SEE MORE: Shop assistant in Wealden prosecuted after selling alcohol to 16-year-old

Lewes Moving On parade 2019 in pictures

Southern Water defends hiring hawks to stop seagulls defecating in the sea