Police appeal for footage and information following multi-vehicle collision in Chichester
On Saturday, September 13, just before 9am, officers responded to a report that a white van had crashed into a number of vehicles on the A27 westbound, near to Fishbourne Roundabout.
Police said two people, who were reported to have been in the white van, exited the vehicle and ran from the scene.
Sussex Police said an ambulance attended to assess victims, however no serious injuries were reported.
One lane was closed while vehicles were recovered, and debris was cleared from the road.
The lane was reopened by 11.30am, the force added.
An investigation has been launched and police are appealing for information to assist in onwards enquiries.
You can report any information, dash cam footage or images to [email protected], or by calling 101 quoting reference 291 of 13/09.