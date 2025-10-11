Police appeal for further information after ‘racially aggravated assault’ on bus in East Sussex

Sussex Police have appealed for further information following a report of a ‘racially aggravated assault’ on a bus in East Sussex.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said that the incident took place on a Brighton and Hove bus in Ditchling Road, Brighton on Friday, October 3 at around 4.35pm.

The Sussex Police spokesperson said: “It was reported that a man verbally assaulted a woman on the 26 bus. An altercation then broke out between the man and another man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Two further men physically removed the man from the bus at the Prince’s Crescent bus stop in Ditchling Road, opposite the Roundhill pub.

Sussex Police have appealed for further information following a report of a ‘racially aggravated assault’ on a bus in East Sussex.

“Red paint was sprayed onto and in the bus.

“The man then left the scene. He is described as being around 5’7” and aged between 55 and 60. He was wearing a beige baseball cap, blue coat and was carrying a rucksack.

“Officers are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry and we are asking for anyone who witnessed the incident or who has relevant information such as CCTV or mobile footage to report it to us.

“Information can be reported online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 941 of 03/10.”