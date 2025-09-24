Police appeal for further information following ‘road rage incident’ near Horsham

Sussex Police have issued an appeal for further information following a ‘road rage’ incident near Horsham.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police stated that the incident started at about 1.20am on August 17 at the BP Service Station at Faygate.

There was an altercation involving the driver of a silver Kia and the driver of a black Volkswagen Golf, the force added.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “It was reported that the driver of the Golf made a threat to the driver of the Kia that was racially aggravated.

"Both vehicles left along the A264 towards Crawley, where the Golf was reported to have been driving dangerously.

"Anyone with information, including witnesses or dashcam footage, is asked to report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 134 of 17/08.”

