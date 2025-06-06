Police appeal for identification following assault of four teenagers in Worthing

Police said the incident took place on Sunday, June 1, at around 7.30pm at Splashpoint Leisure Centre.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “It was reported that the teenagers were in the bike area at the front of the building when four or five people approached the group, swearing and physically attacking them.

“One of the suspects is described as a young woman or girl wearing a blue tracksuit. Another was described as a young woman or girl wearing a brown leather jacket.

“Officers are investigating and are appealing for witnesses and anyone in the area at the time who may have seen what happened or have relevant information such as mobile phone or CCTV footage to come forward. Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by dialling 101, quoting serial 1164 of 01/06.”