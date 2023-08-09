BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Police appeal for identities of two men after East Sussex pub break-in

Police investigating a burglary in Brighton have released CCTV images of two men they wish to speak to.
By Sam Pole
Published 9th Aug 2023, 07:12 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 07:13 BST

The incident happened at the Regency Tavern in Russell Square, Brighton, in the early hours of July 29.

Two men entered the premises and a quantity of cash was stolen from a safe and from a charity collection box.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers investigating the incident have issued an appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

They have also issued CCTV images of two men they wish to speak to in connection with the burglary.

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or on 101, quoting serial 496 of 29/07.