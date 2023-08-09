Police appeal for identities of two men after East Sussex pub break-in

Police investigating a burglary in Brighton have released CCTV images of two men they wish to speak to.

The incident happened at the Regency Tavern in Russell Square, Brighton, in the early hours of July 29.

Two men entered the premises and a quantity of cash was stolen from a safe and from a charity collection box.

Officers investigating the incident have issued an appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

They have also issued CCTV images of two men they wish to speak to in connection with the burglary.