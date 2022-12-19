Police would like to speak to these two men in connection with a robbery in Hove.
A man in his 30s reported being attacked by two men in Brunswick Place during the early hours of Wednesday, August 17.
He suffered serious injuries and had a number of items stolen.
Officers have identified the two men pictured as being of interest to the investigation. They are both described as being in their mid-late 20s and having Southern accents.
If you recognise them or have any information which could help, contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 650 of 17/08.