Police appeal for identities of two men in connection with theft in Worthing

Officers are appealing for information to identify two men in connection with a theft from a vehicle in Worthing.

The incident happened between 4.40am and 4.55am on October 11 in Durrington Lane.

A Grey Volkswagen was parked on a driveway when two men approached it, entered, and stole an item inside.

Police have released images of two men they wish to speak with in connection with the incident.

The first suspect is a white man aged between 25 and 35, 6’, with short brown hair and a short beard. He wore a grey or blue hooded jacket with a white zip and pink logo on the front, black trousers, and black trainers.

The second is a white man aged between 25 and 35, 5’9”, with short dark brown hair and short facial hair. He wore a black hooded top with a grey gilet jacket and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone who can identify the men, or who has information about the incident, can report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 183 of 17/10.