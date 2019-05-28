Police appeal for identity of young man in Crowborough

Do you recognise this young man?

Police would like to talk to him about an incident in which the driver’s window of a parked unattended car was smashed in Crowborough Hill, opposite Jarvis Brook Social Club, at about 10pm on Sunday, May 5.

Nothing was stolen.

He was seen in that street at the time of the offence and is described as a teenager, wearing a jacket with a red collar, a white chevron in the middle, and a blue bottom.

PC Alex Morris said; “This was evidently a case of mindless vandalism. If you know who he is, please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1266 of 05/05.”