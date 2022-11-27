Police appeal for information after 12-year-old boy killed in Crawley collision

Emergency services were called to Crawley Avenue at 2.45pm on Friday to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian.
A 12-year-old boy was hospitalised and sadly passed away soon after. His next of kin have been informed, a Sussex Police spokesperson said.
Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the situation and officers are asking to speak to anyone with relevant dashcam footage, or who witnessed the incident itself or the events leading up to it.
Members of the public are asked to contact police through [email protected], quoting serial 750 of 25/11.