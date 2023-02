Sussex Police officers would like to speak to the man pictured in relation to burglaries which took place on two commercial properties in Bognor Regis on February 7.

A spokesperson said the businesses - one on the pier and one on the promenade – were broken into between 4.45am and 5.15am. Cash and stock were stolen from both.

Officers are treating the burglaries as linked and they say the man pictured has access to information which may help their inquiries.

They are asking him, or anyone who recognises him to get in touch online or by calling 101, quoting serial number 200 of 07/1.

Do you know this man?