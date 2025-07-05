Police appeal for information after man seriously injured in Eastbourne assault

Sussex Police officers are appealing for information. Photo: Sussex World.

Sussex Police officers are appealing for information after a man suffered ‘serious injuries’ in an assault in Eastbourne.

The incident took place at around 11am on Monday, June 23 and is believed to have started following an altercation outside the Devonshire Public House in Terminus Road, police said.

The victim, a man in his 50s believed to have been wearing a green shirt, was pushed to the floor by a man after trying to intervene in an argument outside the pub. After getting back up, the victim walked towards North Street, but was followed and further assaulted, according to Police.

The suspect has been described as a white man, aged 30-40, 5’10” tall and of a medium build, with scruffy hair and stubble. At the time of the incident he was wearing a light grey tracksuit top.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the incident or anyone who may have any relevant CCTV or dash cam footage.

Detective Sergeant Shelley Campbell said: “This was vicious assault that took place in a busy area of the town and we know it will have caused concern in the community.

“A thorough investigation is underway, and we are looking for anyone who has any information that can help us.

“If you saw the assault or you have information please report online or call 101, quoting serial 606 of 23/06.”