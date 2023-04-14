Edit Account-Sign Out
Police appeal for information after theft from vehicle in Burgess Hill

Sussex Police are investigating a report of theft from a vehicle in Burgess Hill after a resident told the Middy that some tools were taken from his van.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 14th Apr 2023, 16:41 BST
Sussex Police said they are investigating a report of theft from a vehicle in Chanctonbury Road, Burgess Hill, on Saturday, April 8Sussex Police said they are investigating a report of theft from a vehicle in Chanctonbury Road, Burgess Hill, on Saturday, April 8
Police confirmed that the incident happened in Chanctonbury Road on Saturday, April 8.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information which could assist officers with their investigation is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial number 781 of 11/04.”

For breaking news from across Sussex visit www.sussexexpress.co.uk.