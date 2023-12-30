Police appeal for information after woman sexually assaulted in Worthing pub
Sussex Police are looking to identify the man pictured after a woman reported that she was sexually assaulted in a pub in Worthing.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sussex Police reports say the incident took place at the Three Fishes in Chapel Road between 11.30pm on Saturday, October 14 and 12.45am on Sunday October 15.
Officers are working to identify a suspect, and believe the man pictured might be able to help with the enquiries. If you recognise him or have any information that might help, contact police online or via 101, quoting serial number 47230205217.