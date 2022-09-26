Police appeal for information after youths throw moss at baby in Horsham

Police said the baby was allegedly hit with a large clump of moss and dirt thrown from a roof on West Street at about 6.30pm, but was not hurt.

Officers received reports that three youths climbed up some nearby scaffolding to reach the roof before throwing moss at the public below.

Three boys were seen running from the area in the direction of Swan Walk shortly after the incident.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Sussex Police

The first suspect is described as a ten to twelve-year-old boy with blonde hair and a grey tracksuit. The second has been described as a 14-year-old boy with back and sides hair. The third suspect has been described as a boy aged between 10-14, with short hair, a black sports shirt and long black trousers.

Police have asked anyone with relevant information to get in touch, citing serial 1097 of 19/09.