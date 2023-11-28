BREAKING

Police appeal for information following burglary at East Sussex restaurant

Police are appealing for information following a burglary at a restaurant in East Sussex.
By Sam Pole
Published 28th Nov 2023, 18:33 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 18:46 GMT
On September 22 at around 9.45pm, police were called after two men were seen leaving a closed restaurant near the far end of the East Street taxi rank in Brighton.

Sussex Police in a statement said: “The men entered the premises and left with various electronics and stock.

“We would like to speak with the man pictured as we believe he may be able to help with our enquiries.

“If you have any information which may help identify the man photographed, you can report it online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 1439 of 21/09.”