Police appeal for information following burglary at East Sussex restaurant

Police are appealing for information following a burglary at a restaurant in East Sussex.

On September 22 at around 9.45pm, police were called after two men were seen leaving a closed restaurant near the far end of the East Street taxi rank in Brighton.

Sussex Police in a statement said: “The men entered the premises and left with various electronics and stock.

“We would like to speak with the man pictured as we believe he may be able to help with our enquiries.