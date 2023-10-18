BREAKING
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram

Police appeal for information following large theft from Eastbourne supermarket

Police are appealing for information following a shoplifting incident in Eastbourne.
By Sam Pole
Published 18th Oct 2023, 16:32 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 16:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

On October 7 at around 9.45pm, two men entered Sainsburys on Broadwater Way, police have said.

Police said that the men proceeded to the toy section of the shop where they removed a quantity of high-value items from the shelves and left without payment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The suspects were challenged by staff but managed to flee the scene with the stolen goods.

Most Popular
Police are appealing for information following a shoplifting incident in Eastbourne. Picture: Sussex PolicePolice are appealing for information following a shoplifting incident in Eastbourne. Picture: Sussex Police
Police are appealing for information following a shoplifting incident in Eastbourne. Picture: Sussex Police

Officers investigating the theft believe the men pictured have information that could assist with their ongoing enquiries.

A police spokeserpson said: “If you witnessed the incident or recognise the men seen in these CCTV images, we urge you to come forward and make a report.

“You can contact us via our online reporting form or by calling 101 quoting reference: 981 of 08/10.”