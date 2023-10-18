Police appeal for information following large theft from Eastbourne supermarket
Police are appealing for information following a shoplifting incident in Eastbourne.
On October 7 at around 9.45pm, two men entered Sainsburys on Broadwater Way, police have said.
Police said that the men proceeded to the toy section of the shop where they removed a quantity of high-value items from the shelves and left without payment.
The suspects were challenged by staff but managed to flee the scene with the stolen goods.
Officers investigating the theft believe the men pictured have information that could assist with their ongoing enquiries.
A police spokeserpson said: “If you witnessed the incident or recognise the men seen in these CCTV images, we urge you to come forward and make a report.
“You can contact us via our online reporting form or by calling 101 quoting reference: 981 of 08/10.”