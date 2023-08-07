Police appeal for information following unprovoked assaults in Shoreham

Police are appealing for information relating to two unprovoked assaults in Shoreham last week.

Sussex Police said the assaults occurred close to Shoreham railway station at about 6.25pm on Wednesday, August 2.

A spokesperson for the force said: “A man exited the station and walked into Western Road, where he was approached by a group of youths who attempted to take his tobacco and then assaulted him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A second man attempted to intervene and was also assaulted. The victims, aged 38 and 50, sustained facial injuries.

Police are appealing for information relating to two unprovoked assaults in Shoreham last week. Photo: National World

“The youths then dispersed and some of them were located on Shoreham beach a short time later.

“Five teenage boys and one teenage girl were arrested in connection with the incident and have been bailed, pending further enquiries.”

Police are asking for anyone with any information, including anyone who captured anything on mobile, CCTV or dash cam, to come forward.