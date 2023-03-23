Police are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a wanted man with links to Sussex.

Sussex Police said they are offering a £500 reward for information leading to the location of Anthony Black.

Police said the 32-year-old, who has links to North Chailey, Brighton and Crawley, is wanted in relation to a serious assault.

A spokesperson for the force said: “A reward of £500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Anthony Black. Picture from Sussex Police

“Anthony is around 5ft 11ins, of medium build and has dark facial hair. He has a tattoo on the right side of his neck, which reads "gift of god".

