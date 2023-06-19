NationalWorldTV
Police appeal for information regarding 101 reports of stolen motorcycles in Eastbourne

Sussex Police have appealed for information following 101 reports of stolen motorcycles in Eastbourne.
By Sam Pole
Published 19th Jun 2023, 11:51 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 11:52 BST

The appeal comes after Police were made aware of a number of images of stolen motorcycles in the town.

In a statement Sussex Police said: “We have been made aware of a number of images, video footage and reports on social media of stolen, and found motorcycles over the weekend in Eastbourne.“Officers are investigating 101 reports from victims; however to further help our enquiries we are appealing to anyone with images, or footage of suspected stolen motorcycles to report directly to us online quoting 314 of the 19th - we will then be able to make contact directly with those who report to obtain images/footage for our enquiries.”

