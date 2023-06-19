Police appeal for information regarding 101 reports of stolen motorcycles in Eastbourne

In a statement Sussex Police said: “We have been made aware of a number of images, video footage and reports on social media of stolen, and found motorcycles over the weekend in Eastbourne.“Officers are investigating 101 reports from victims; however to further help our enquiries we are appealing to anyone with images, or footage of suspected stolen motorcycles to report directly to us online quoting 314 of the 19th - we will then be able to make contact directly with those who report to obtain images/footage for our enquiries.”