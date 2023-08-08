Police are appealing for information on the location of five men following an attack in Brighton.

Sussex Police said following an initial appeal to identify a group of men involved in the assault of a man in Brighton in March, a suspect has been arrested.

Police are now trying to locate five more men who officers say it is believed may hold key information about the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex Police said the 31-year-old victim suffered serious facial injuries when he was attacked near the Railway Bell pub in Surrey Street around 10.45pm on Friday, March 3.

Anyone who recognises any of the men is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 1462 of 03/03. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111.