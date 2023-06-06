NationalWorldTV
Police appeal for witness after object thrown at 70 year-old woman in Eastbourne

Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of an object being thrown from a car at a woman in Eastbourne.
By Sam Pole
Published 6th Jun 2023, 11:48 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 11:49 BST

Police said that the 70-year-old woman was about to cross the road on Royal Parade, near Gelato Famoso Ice Cream Parlour, at about 5.20pm on Monday, May 22, when a car drove past and an object was thrown from the vehicle in the direction of the victim. The car is described as small and cream or off-white in colour.

The object, believed to be a small bottle, hit the woman on the arm causing minor injuries.

Anyone in the area at the time, or with relevant dashcam footage, is asked to report online or via 101 quoting 1156 of 22/05.

