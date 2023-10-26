Police appeal for witnesses after 55 year-old volunteer assaulted at East Sussex bonfire
The victim was working as a volunteer marshal for Nevill Junior Bonfire Society celebrations, off Nevill Road, Lewes on Saturday 21 October when he reported being struck on the head with a bottle between 9.44pm and 10.10pm.
The suspect, who was in a group, is described as male, in their late teens, around 6’1” and has short light-coloured hair. He walked off in the direction of Nevill Crescent.
Detective Police Constable Paul Rolfe, from the Criminal Investigation Department, said: “This was a completely unprovoked and violent attack on a member of our community simply trying to keep local residents safe when attending a yearly celebration.”
Any witnesses or anyone who was in the area at the time who could help us with our enquiries is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 1193 of 21/10.