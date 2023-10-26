Police appeal for witnesses after 55 year-old volunteer assaulted at East Sussex bonfire

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 55-year-old man was assaulted in East Sussex.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The victim was working as a volunteer marshal for Nevill Junior Bonfire Society celebrations, off Nevill Road, Lewes on Saturday 21 October when he reported being struck on the head with a bottle between 9.44pm and 10.10pm.

The suspect, who was in a group, is described as male, in their late teens, around 6’1” and has short light-coloured hair. He walked off in the direction of Nevill Crescent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Police Constable Paul Rolfe, from the Criminal Investigation Department, said: “This was a completely unprovoked and violent attack on a member of our community simply trying to keep local residents safe when attending a yearly celebration.”