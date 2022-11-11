Police appeal for witnesses after assault in Bognor Regis
Sussex Police officers launched an appeal on Friday (November 11) appealing for witnesses to an assault which took place in Bognor Regis town centre on October 2.
Emergency services were called to Station Road at 10.45pm following reports that a a man was injured during an assault. A spokesperson for Sussex Police said he suffered ‘significant facial injuries’.
Two suspects, a man and a woman, were spotted fleeing the scene in the direction of London Road, a spokesperson said. The male suspect was described as white and wearing a half length coat with a white t-shirt. The female suspect was also described as white, and was seen in a white t-shirt, with a short dark coat, dark trousers and dark footwear.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information relevant to officer enquiries is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial number 1224 of 02/10.
The news comes weeks after a ‘multi-agency’ approach was declared, with the intention of reducing anti-social behaviour on Station Road.