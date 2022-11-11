Emergency services were called to Station Road at 10.45pm following reports that a a man was injured during an assault. A spokesperson for Sussex Police said he suffered ‘significant facial injuries’.

Two suspects, a man and a woman, were spotted fleeing the scene in the direction of London Road, a spokesperson said. The male suspect was described as white and wearing a half length coat with a white t-shirt. The female suspect was also described as white, and was seen in a white t-shirt, with a short dark coat, dark trousers and dark footwear.