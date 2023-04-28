Police appeal for witnesses after children threatened with knife in Lewes

Investigating officers ensured the safety and wellbeing of the teenagers involved following the incident at 3.30pm on Tuesday (25 April) and the public can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area while enquiries are ongoing.
The man was described as white, tanned, aged between 30 and 40, with short buzz cut hair and wearing rectangular glasses.
He was riding a red bike and cycled off along Friars Walk towards the railway station.
Anyone with information which could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to police online or call 101 quoting serial 1200 of 25/04.