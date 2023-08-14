Sussex Police has issued an appeal for witnesses to a fight that broke out in the city last month.

The force is appealing for witnesses and is keen to speak to two people who were pictured in the street on the night.

In a statement published to social media yesterday (Sunday, August 13), a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We’re keen to speak to these two people following a fight in South Street, Chichester, around 11.40pm on 29 July.

“Is this you, or do you recognise either of them? Contact us, quoting crime reference 47230145961.”

Last month, police were called to another assault in South Street when it was reported that a man had been assaulted by a group of people on July 7.

A spokesperson said: “Officers arrested four people nearby – a 43-year-old woman of no fixed address, a 17-year-old boy from West Wittering, a 34-year-old man from Littlehampton and a 24-year-old woman from Chichester – on suspicion of attempted robbery. They have been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.