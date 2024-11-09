Police said that between 4pm on October 27 and 9am on October 28, a shop window in East Street was smashed by a man described as having short hair with glasses, wearing a black coat and white trainers.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “Officers would like to speak with the man in the image in relation to the incident, who they believe can help with their enquiries.

"Witnesses and anyone with any information or footage is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 535 of 28/10.”