Police appeal for witnesses after paint is thrown over vehicles in Bexhill
Police are appealing for witnesses after two vehicles had white paint thrown over them in Bexhill.
Police said the incident in Antrona Close is believed to have happened between 11pm on Sunday night (November 5) and 2.30am on Monday morning (November 6).
Anyone with any CCTV, Ring Doorbell footage, or any other information that could help police identify the suspect is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting CAD 0071 06/11/2023.
Or, you can report anonymously at Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.