Police appeal for witnesses after three burglaries take place in East Sussex villages

Police are appealing for witnesses to three burglaries in East Sussex between Friday 1 and Sunday 3 September.

Sussex Police said that all three burglaries are reported to have happened in the early hours of the morning at properties in the vicinity of the A267.

Two quadbikes, a mini-motorbike, electrical tools, and approximately £1,000 worth of meat were stolen.

Police would like to speak to anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the area around this time, or who may have captured any relevant CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage.