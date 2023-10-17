Police appeal for witnesses after three burglaries take place in East Sussex villages
Police are appealing for witnesses to three burglaries in East Sussex between Friday 1 and Sunday 3 September.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sussex Police said that all three burglaries are reported to have happened in the early hours of the morning at properties in the vicinity of the A267.
Two quadbikes, a mini-motorbike, electrical tools, and approximately £1,000 worth of meat were stolen.
Police would like to speak to anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the area around this time, or who may have captured any relevant CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage.
Anyone with any information is asked to report it to police online or via 101, quoting 47230172362.