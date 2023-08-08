Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist sadly died in Brighton.

The cyclist – a local man in his 70s – came off his grey pedal bike on Kings Road, outside the i360 tower, around 4.30pm on Monday (August 7).

Despite the best efforts of passers-by and paramedics, he sadly died as a result of his injuries.

Officers are looking to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or who may have captured any relevant mobile phone or dash cam footage from the area at that time.

They are also making enquiries to establish whether the cyclist was involved in any other incident along the seafront between 4pm and 4.30pm prior to the fall. He was travelling west to east.