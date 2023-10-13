Police appeal for witnesses following incident at protest event in Sussex

Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident that happened at a protest event held in Sussex.

Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) has launched an investigation focusing on a speech made by a woman at the protest on Sunday, October 8, following the recent attacks by Hamas against Israel.

On October 12, a 22-year-old woman from Brighton has been arrested in connection with this investigation, on suspicion of supporting a proscribed organisation, namely Harakat al-Muqawamah al-Islamiyyah (Hamas), under Section 12 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who attended the protest event and in particular, anyone who may have video footage of the protest and speech.

If you have any information that could help, please call 101, quoting the Sussex Police reference number 781 of 07/10.

Superintendent Petra Lazar from Sussex Police said: “After reviewing footage from the protest event held in Brighton on Sunday 8 October, the matter was investigated by Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE).

“We are aware that the ongoing conflict in Israel and the border with Gaza is generating public concern and is impacting communities globally and locally, and we extend our support to those affected in Sussex.

“Sussex Police has increased visibility across parts of Sussex to provide an increased presence and reassurance to our local communities. We recognise there is the potential for increased tensions and are engaging and working with communities and partners to ensure people feel safe and protected.

“Anyone who experiences threatening behaviour or is worried about their safety is urged to contact police.”