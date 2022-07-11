Police appeal for witnesses following jewellery theft from 83 year old woman

Sussex Police said: “The victim was approached the day before by a man offering to renovate her front patio but she closed the door on him.“He returned the following day claiming to be from the gas board, but the victim did not recognise him and allowed the man to enter her home.“After entering her home he ransacked the property for around ten minutes.“The victim then recognised the man after he told her that he was leaving after the work had been complete.Sussex Police are describing the man as being in his 30s to 40s, around 5’5” tall, tanned skin, clean shaven with a protruding stomach and was wearing a dark coloured baseball hat, darker blue shirt and brown/beige coloured shorts.
Some of the items reported to have been stolen include: A gold engagement ring with a central sapphire and surrounded by diamonds, a gold eternity ring with small diamond studs, a crystal necklace, a emerald and diamond brooch which are in a pattern, a parrot brooch, a gold charm bracelet, a silver Sekonda watch and several pairs of earrings.
Police Constable Douglas Young said: “This is a despicable crime and we will do everything possible to catch those responsible.
"The jewellery taken in this incident is of great sentimental value due to links with the victim’s late husband.”Anyone with any information are being asked by Sussex Police to report it online or call 101 quoting serial number 636 of 08/07.