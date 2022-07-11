Police appeal for witnesses following jewellery theft from 83 year old woman

Sussex Police said: “The victim was approached the day before by a man offering to renovate her front patio but she closed the door on him.“He returned the following day claiming to be from the gas board, but the victim did not recognise him and allowed the man to enter her home.“After entering her home he ransacked the property for around ten minutes.“The victim then recognised the man after he told her that he was leaving after the work had been complete.Sussex Police are describing the man as being in his 30s to 40s, around 5’5” tall, tanned skin, clean shaven with a protruding stomach and was wearing a dark coloured baseball hat, darker blue shirt and brown/beige coloured shorts.