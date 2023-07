Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a robbery in Eastbourne.

The incident happened between 1.30pm and 1.40pm on Thursday, July 20 in Avondale Road, near the Seaside Recreation Ground.

A 41-year-old man was approached from behind and assaulted by a group of three men.

His wallet and tobacco were taken, and the group ran off in the direction of Firle Road.

Officers are investigating and want witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV in the area to come forward.