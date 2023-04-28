Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted in Eastbourne.

The woman in her 20s was walking near to Princes Park when she was approached by a man wearing a blue hoody who tried to force her to the ground, police said.

Police said that she fortunately managed to get away but suffered minor injuries in the incident at 2.50am on Wednesday, April 26. (26 April).

Police believe this was a sexually motivated attack and are urging any witnesses to come forward.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector for Eastbourne Rachel Barrow said: “This is a fast-paced investigation with officers conducting enquiries in the area.

“We urge anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any CCTV or Ring Doorbell footage to get in touch.

“The victim is being supported and safeguarded throughout this investigation by specialist officers.”

Any relevant information can be reported to police online, or by calling 101, quoting Operation Cookhill.

