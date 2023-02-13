Police are appealing for witnesses and information following an attempted burglary near Petworth.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following an attempted burglary near Petworth.

Around 11.55pm on January 13, four men used a suspected stolen Land Rover to force entry into the grounds of a property in Northchapel.

Police reported that nothing was taken from the premises but damage was caused to the gate and a CCTV camera.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers investigating the incident believe it is linked to a series of attempted burglaries in rural areas of Sussex and surrounding counties.

All of the offences appear to involve the same vehicle – a dark blue Land Rover with a white roof, aluminium roof rack and a ladder on the back.

A vehicle of similar description with the registration PX08 WKG was stolen from an address in Haslemere, Surrey, earlier that month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are keen to speak to anyone who recognises any of the people in the CCTV footage, or anyone who has seen a vehicle matching the description above.