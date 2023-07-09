NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension

Police appeal for witnesses to collision involving motorcycle and van in Southwick

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision involving a motorcycle and a van on the A259 in Southwick on Friday (July 7).
By Sam Pole
Published 9th Jul 2023, 16:38 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2023, 16:40 BST

The incident happened in Albion Street at the junction of Station Road at around 10.25pm.

Emergency services attended and the motorcyclist, a man aged in his 20’s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The road was closed until 1am for recovery and investigation work to take place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers are particularly looking to identify anyone that was travelling on the A259 between Hove and Shoreham at that time and may have seen the motorcyclist prior to the collision.

Most Popular
Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision involving a motorcycle and a van on the A259 in Southwick on Friday (July 7). Picture: Eddie MitchellPolice are appealing for witnesses to a collision involving a motorcycle and a van on the A259 in Southwick on Friday (July 7). Picture: Eddie Mitchell
Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision involving a motorcycle and a van on the A259 in Southwick on Friday (July 7). Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Anyone with any information or relevant dashcam footage is asked to email [email protected] quoting 1771 of 07/07.