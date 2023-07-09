Police appeal for witnesses to collision involving motorcycle and van in Southwick

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision involving a motorcycle and a van on the A259 in Southwick on Friday (July 7).

The incident happened in Albion Street at the junction of Station Road at around 10.25pm.

Emergency services attended and the motorcyclist, a man aged in his 20’s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The road was closed until 1am for recovery and investigation work to take place.

Officers are particularly looking to identify anyone that was travelling on the A259 between Hove and Shoreham at that time and may have seen the motorcyclist prior to the collision.

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision involving a motorcycle and a van on the A259 in Southwick on Friday (July 7). Picture: Eddie Mitchell