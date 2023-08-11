Police are appealing for witnesses to a fight involving two teenagers in Littlehampton.

Sussex Police said a 16-year-old boy sustained a broken leg during the incident and was taken to hospital for treatment.

An 18-year-old man from Goring was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and has been bailed until September 17, police added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enquiries into the incident, which happened in Beach Road on the evening of June 23, are ongoing. However, police said there are believed to be a number of outstanding witnesses and are now appealing for them to come forward with information.

You can report any information you have online or by calling 101 and quoting serial 1448 of 23/06.