East Sussex Fire and Rescue crews battled a blaze at a recreation ground in Western Road, Hailsham – the home of Hailsham Town Football Club – on Tuesday (November 12).

The fire was out within an hour and there were no reports of injuries, the fire service said.

Children were ‘sitting in the stand for a debrief session’ when a fire in the hedges started. Sussex Police said it was ‘fortunate that no one was injured’.

The police force is now asking for anyone with information about the incident to get in touch.

Police believe conifers were ‘deliberately set alight near the stand’, causing about £35,000 of damage at the recreation ground.

A GoFundMe, which was launched by a parent, has now raised more than £2,000 for the club.

A spokesperson for Hailsham Town Football Club said: “This senseless incident could have been a lot more serious.

"It is important, not just for the benefit of the club, but for the benefit of the town as a whole, that anyone with information reports this to the police via the 101 number and crime reference 47240221810.”

PC Luke Ceschin added: “We believe a number of people were in the area at the time the fire started and it is fortunate that no one was injured.

“If anyone has information to help us with our investigation, or has any footage of the incident, including dash cam footage from passing cars, please contact police online or call 101, quoting serial 1235 of 12/11".

