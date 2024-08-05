Police appeal for witnesses to kidnapping in East Sussex
Police said that the driver of a dark coloured Mini car, which was parked on the corner of Selbourne Road and Church Road in Hove, spoke to a woman walking past at about 2am and asked for directions.
He then got out of the car, grabbed her and pulled her into the vehicle. She managed to escape from the vehicle after a short distance, which then made off, police added.
Police said that the victim was taken to hospital and is now being supported by specially trained officers.
The suspect was described as wearing a black tracksuit, a black baseball cap and a black balaclava, police added.
Superintendent Petra Lazar said: “This is a fast moving investigation and every effort is being made to trace the vehicle and the suspect.
“We are appealing for information from any witnesses or from any residents or businesses in the area who have CCTV footage or ring doorbell footage of the incident.
“We are aware that the community will be alarmed and concerned about this incident and we have an increased police patrols and presence in the area. Anyone with concerns or any information can speak to those officers.”
Anyone with information which can help our investigation should report online or ring 101 quoting Operation Grangeway.