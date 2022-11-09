Police appeal for witnesses to serious collision in Kirdford
Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision involving a single vehicle in Plaistow Road, Kirdford, around 9.05pm on Wednesday, November 2.
The vehicle, a grey Peugeot 407, collided with a tree.
Police reported that a 36-year-old man was taken to St Richard’s Hospital, Chichester, with serious potentially life changing or threatening injuries.
Sussex Police have asked if you were driving in the area at the time or saw the car driving before the collision to make contact with police.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage can report it to police by emailing [email protected] quoting Operation Byworth.