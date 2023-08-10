Detectives investigating the sexual assault of a woman in Bognor Regis believe that drivers or their passengers may have important information that could identify a suspect.

Police said the victim had left Tesco in Shripney Road around 11.30pm on Friday, July 7, shortly before the attack.

Despite extensive enquiries, police have not yet identified the man responsible, a spokesperson for the force added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, DC Juliette Kinch believes that someone locally may have vital information. She said: "We have viewed a lot of CCTV and this shows that there were many cars and other vehicles in the area at the time, along with people on foot. It's possible that somebody saw something that will help us."

Detectives investigating the sexual assault of a woman in Bognor Regis believe that drivers or their passengers may have important information that could identify a suspect. Photo: National World

She added the victim recalled being hit and passing out in bushes, and remembered a man's face, which she described as olive-skinned, with dark cropped hair, beard and moustache. He spoke with an English accent.

DC Kinch said: "Forensic tests, including DNA, have not provided any further lines of enquiry, so we are hoping that this appeal may jog the memories of people who were in the area at the time or who may have dashcam or other CCTV footage that could assist."

If you have any information about the incident or were in the area on that night and have any recollection, however small, that you think may assist with the investigation, police have asked that you report it online or call 101 quoting Operation Tibberton.