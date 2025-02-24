Police appeal issued after reports of poachers near Chichester

Sussex Police officers have issued an appeal for information after responding to reports of illegal poachers near Chichester.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said officers received a report of four men and one woman illegally hare coursing on land near Westlands Lane, Birdham, Chichester just before 10am yesterday (February 23).

"Police attended and the five people had already left the scene. Officers conducted enquiries but found no evidence of any offences. Police enquiries are ongoing,” they added.

"If you suspect illegal poaching is taking place, please report it online or call 101 - if it’s happening there and then dial 999 immediately.”