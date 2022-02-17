Police appeal to find Hastings woman Leah Ware: St Leonards man charged with her murder

Leah, from Hastings, was reported missing in November last year. Officers said their enquiries established she had not been in contact with friends or family for some time.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police Major Crime Team said: “Despite extensive investigations we have not found Leah or her body and are appealing for the help of the public to try to locate her or anything connected with her disappearance.”

Police have been searching for Leah Ware, 33, since November 2021 when she was reported as a missing person. Pic: Sussex Police Major Crime Team.

Earlier this month, Mark Brown, 40, of Squirrel Close, St Leonards, was charged with murdering Leah on or around May 7 2021, police said. On November 28 2021, he was charged with the murder of Alexandra Morgan, from Sissinghurst, Kent.

Officers said he appeared at Lewes Crown Court on February 4, where he pleaded not guilty to the murder of Alexandra. He did not enter a plea in relation to the murder of Leah Ware. Mr Brown was remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on March 25.

Mother-of-two Alexandra, 34, was last seen at a petrol station in Cranbrook, Kent, on November 14 2021.

DCI Neil Kimber of Kent Police and DCI Andy Wolstenholme from Sussex Police said in a joint statement: “Our thoughts are with the families of both Alexandra and Leah at this difficult time. Whilst we have located the remains of Alexandra we have yet to find Leah and our investigations remain ongoing. We are appealing for anyone with information regarding either Leah or Alexandra to contact us urgently.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police or Sussex Police online or by visiting the Kent Major Incident Public Portal in relation to Alexandra Morgan. Alternatively call 101 quoting Operation Gallery for Kent or Operation Acresdown for Sussex. We understand the impact that this may have in our communities. We encourage anyone with concerns to get in touch with us.”

Police described Leah as a 5ft 6in tall white female, of slim build, with very long black hair, and blue eyes. They said she possibly has tattoos of a dragon on her right leg, Chinese writing on her right hip, and a fairy sitting on a flower over the name RYAN on her right leg. Officers said Leah is also thought to have the alias names: Louise-Marie JONES, Leah BARNARD, Leah EYRE, Lou WARE, and Elle WARE.

