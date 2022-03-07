Police appeal: Witnesses sought to crimes across Chichester, Midhurst and Petworth

Police have released a crime round-up which details a number of bicycle thefts, burglaries and criminal damage from Selsey up to Petworth.

Witnesses to any of the incidents or anyone with any information is asked to call 101 or report online quoting the serial number.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

• Church Lane, Boxgrove – In the early hours of Thursday 24 February an outbuilding was burgled. A Marlin mountain bike and a power tool were stolen. Serial 0345 24/02.

Police stock image

• Marlborough Close, Chichester – In the early hours of Thursday 24 February a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0174 25/02.

• Goodwood, Chichester – On Friday 25 February a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 1409 25/02.

READ THIS: Swans shot with catapult in Chichester• Highland Road, Chichester – On the evening of Saturday 26 February a pink and black Giant racing bike was stolen from outside an address. Serial 1317 26/02.

• Broyle Road, Chichester – On the evening of Sunday 27 February a purple Raleigh mountain bike was stolen from outside an address. Serial 0226 01/03.

• Marine Drive, Selsey – Between Wednesday 16 and Saturday 26 February the brakes of a vehicle were criminally damaged. Serial 0335 02/03.

• Hillfield Road, Selsey – Between Sunday 27 February and Tuesday 1 March the paintwork of a vehicle was criminally damaged. Serial 0360 02/03.

SEE MORE: Thirteen weapons seized in West Sussex

• Strood Green, Billingshurst – Between Wednesday 23 and Friday 25 February a business premises was burgled. Several power tools were stolen. Serial 0235 25/02.

• London Road, Rake – On the evening of Saturday 26 February a Ford Transit van and VW Golf were stolen from a business premises. Serial 0600 28/02.

• Burton Park Road, Petworth – Between Sunday 27 and Monday 28 February a mower was stolen from a business premises. Serial 0219 02/03.