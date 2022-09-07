Police appealing for witnesses after collision in Littlehampton hospitalises 36-year-old man

The biker is reported to have crashed his grey and red Lexmoto 125cc motorcycle into a wall on Clifton Road at around 1pm yesterday (September 6).

He was taken to hospitals with serious injuries, a police spokesperson said, and his next of kin have been informed.

Following the incident, three men from Littlehampton – two aged 23 and one aged 19 – have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Officers investigate the scene of the crash. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Anyone who witnessed the incident, the circumstances around it, or has access to any relevant footage, has been asked to contact the police.

Investigating officers are also appealing for witnesses or footage in relation to any cars being driven erratically at the time of the collision.