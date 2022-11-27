Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was injured in a collision in Charlwood

Surrey Police officers are appealing for information after a man was seriously injured in a collision in Charlwood.

By Connor Gormley
3 minutes ago
Updated 27th Nov 2022, 1:06pm

The incident took place on Friday night (November 25) and police were called after a red Vokswagen van collided with a tree in Horley Road around 11.20pm.

The driver, a man in his 50s, was hospitalised with serious injuries and his next of kin have been informed. The road was closed for several hours in both directions while police dealt with the incident.

Hide Ad

Officers are now appealing for anyone with dashcam footage, access to relevant information, or who witnessed the events leading up to the collision, or the collision itself, to get in touch, quoting PR/P22246746.

Most Popular

Can you help Surrey Police?
Hide Ad

There are three ways to help out: Via webchat on the Surrey Police website, via an online information form, or by calling 101.

Read more

Hide Ad

Crawley council spends millions on B&Bs for homeless