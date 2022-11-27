Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was injured in a collision in Charlwood

Surrey Police officers are appealing for information after a man was seriously injured in a collision in Charlwood.

The incident took place on Friday night (November 25) and police were called after a red Vokswagen van collided with a tree in Horley Road around 11.20pm.

The driver, a man in his 50s, was hospitalised with serious injuries and his next of kin have been informed. The road was closed for several hours in both directions while police dealt with the incident.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with dashcam footage, access to relevant information, or who witnessed the events leading up to the collision, or the collision itself, to get in touch, quoting PR/P22246746.

Can you help Surrey Police?

There are three ways to help out: Via webchat on the Surrey Police website, via an online information form, or by calling 101.

