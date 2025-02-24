Police arrest 16 across Wealden district during week of patrols
Officers from the Police force confirmed that the arrests were for a number of offences including assault, supply of class A drugs and burglary.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “There were 16 arrests made across Wealden last week.
“Two individuals were arrested for being drunk and disorderly in Uckfield and Hailsham.
“There were five arrests made for assault in Polegate, Wadhurst, Horam and Heathfield.
“We arrested two drivers for being over the alcohol limit in Crowborough and Lower Dicker.
“Other offences included breaking bail conditions, supply of class A drugs and burglary.
“We urge the public to continue reporting to us by phoning 101 or via our website - every report matters and could help us with ongoing investigations.
“Always call 999 in an emergency.”