Police arrest 21 people across Wealden during week of police patrols

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 16th Jul 2025, 13:29 BST
A total of 21 people were arrested across Wealden during a week of action by police across the district.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Officers arrested a total of 21 individuals last week across Wealden.

"We arrested one individual for possession with intent to supply a class B drug in Hailsham.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Seven people were arrested for assault in Polegate, Hailsham, East Hoathly, Forest Row and Horam.

A total of 21 people were arrested across Wealden during a week of action by police across the district.placeholder image
A total of 21 people were arrested across Wealden during a week of action by police across the district.

"Another arrest was made in Hailsham for criminal damage.

"Other offences included stalking, failure to appear at court and breach of a restraining order.

"See or hear something we should be aware of? You can report to us 24/7.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice