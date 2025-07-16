Police arrest 21 people across Wealden during week of police patrols

A total of 21 people were arrested across Wealden during a week of action by police across the district.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Officers arrested a total of 21 individuals last week across Wealden.

"We arrested one individual for possession with intent to supply a class B drug in Hailsham.

"Seven people were arrested for assault in Polegate, Hailsham, East Hoathly, Forest Row and Horam.

"Another arrest was made in Hailsham for criminal damage.

"Other offences included stalking, failure to appear at court and breach of a restraining order.

"See or hear something we should be aware of? You can report to us 24/7.”