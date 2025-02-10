Police arrest 31 in Eastbourne following week of patrols

31 have been arrested by Sussex Police following a week of patrols in the town.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police confirmed that the arrests were made for a number of offences including assault of an emergency worker, theft from a shop and criminal damage.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Officers made a total of 31 arrests last week throughout Eastbourne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We arrested three drivers - one for drug driving, one for drink driving, and one for driving whilst disqualified.

31 have been arrested by Sussex Police following a week of patrols in the town, the force has confirmed.

"Seven individuals were arrested for assault, one of which was of an emergency worker.

"Other offences included burglary, theft from a shop, criminal damage and being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

“See or hear something we need to know? Call us on 101, or report online 24/7.

"Always call 999 in an emergency.”