Police arrest 31 in Eastbourne following week of patrols
Police confirmed that the arrests were made for a number of offences including assault of an emergency worker, theft from a shop and criminal damage.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Officers made a total of 31 arrests last week throughout Eastbourne.
"We arrested three drivers - one for drug driving, one for drink driving, and one for driving whilst disqualified.
"Seven individuals were arrested for assault, one of which was of an emergency worker.
"Other offences included burglary, theft from a shop, criminal damage and being drunk and disorderly in a public place.
“See or hear something we need to know? Call us on 101, or report online 24/7.
"Always call 999 in an emergency.”