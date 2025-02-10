Police arrest 31 in Eastbourne following week of patrols

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 10th Feb 2025, 15:22 BST
31 have been arrested by Sussex Police following a week of patrols in the town.

Police confirmed that the arrests were made for a number of offences including assault of an emergency worker, theft from a shop and criminal damage.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Officers made a total of 31 arrests last week throughout Eastbourne.

"We arrested three drivers - one for drug driving, one for drink driving, and one for driving whilst disqualified.

31 have been arrested by Sussex Police following a week of patrols in the town, the force has confirmed.

"Seven individuals were arrested for assault, one of which was of an emergency worker.

"Other offences included burglary, theft from a shop, criminal damage and being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

“See or hear something we need to know? Call us on 101, or report online 24/7.

"Always call 999 in an emergency.”

