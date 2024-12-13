Police arrest close to 20 people in Eastbourne during week of festive patrols

Sussex Police have confirmed that they have arrested close to 20 people during the past seven days in Eastbourne for numerous offences.

A spokesperson for the force confirmed that the offences included harassment, criminal damage and shop theft.

The force also confirmed that patrols would continue in the town throughout the festive period.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Already this week just shy of 20 individuals have spent time in custody following arrests across Eastbourne for various offences including harassment, criminal damage, shop theft, drink-driving, burglary and two individuals arrested for fraud related offences.

"A number of additional patrols and police operations continue into the weekend and throughout the festive period, helping to keep local communities safe, including patrols in and around shopping areas in the lead up to the big day

"See or hear anything we need to know about?

"Report at the time online or by calling 101.

“In an emergency always call 999."